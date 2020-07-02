Commisioners Opt Out of Masks

Ellsworth County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday afternoon (July 2) to approve Resolution 2020-R-10, opting the county out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order No. 20-52 requiring masks or other face coverings be worn in public as of 12 a.m. Friday, July 3.

Commissioners made that decision after consulting with local health officials. They determined implementation of Kelly’s executive order were not necessary to protect the health and safety of the county.

The county suggests, however, that masks or face coverings be utilized in public, but is not requiring it.

