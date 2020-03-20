Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Ellsworth County Board of Health issues a 14-day isolation order for residents who have visited hot spot areas
Ellsworth County Board of Health issues an order regarding dine-in facilities

News

ORDER OF THE BOARD OF HEALTH/HEALTH OFFICER

RESTRICTING DINE-IN FACILITY AREAS

(Issued under the Authority Granted by K.S.A. 65-119(a)

 

 

The Board of Health/Health Officer hereby issues the following order regarding restaurants, bars and other food establishments in the County:

 

All dine-in facility areas are restricted (including restaurants, bars, senior centers and other food establishments).

 

The basis for this order:

           

Local Health Department along with Health Officer has the authority for dining room closures according to the CDC to address the transmission of COVID-19 by “close contact”.

 

This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Board of Health or Health Officer. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Kerianne Ehrlich, Ellsworth County Health Department Administrator, at 785-472-4488.

 

Sincerely,

 

 

Kerianne Ehrlich, RN/BSN, Administrator               Dr. Ronald Whitmer, MD

Ellsworth County Health Department                        Ellsworth County Health Officer

March 19th, 2020                                                        March 19th, 2020

 

