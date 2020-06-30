Fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Ellsworth County

A fourth positive COVID-19 case in Ellsworth County has been confirmed June 30 according to a news release issued by Kerianne Ehrlich, Ellsworth County Health Department Administrator. The press release is below:

6/30/2020

Dear Ellsworth County Residents,

Ellsworth County Health Department has received notification confirming our 4th positive case of COVID-19 in Ellsworth County. The Ellsworth County Health Department is working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.

The case identified in Ellsworth County is a male over the age of 40. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The Ellsworth County Health Department is working diligently to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible. Close contacts will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information will be given on the patient.

If you develop symptoms such as but not limited to cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, shortness of breath, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, malaise or chills or are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider PRIOR to arriving at the facility. PLEASE DO NOT ARRIVE AT THE CLINIC, HOSPITAL OR ER PRIOR TO CALLING AHEAD. These actions will reduce the chance of exposure to our health care providers, and allow for the most efficient usage of our currently limited health care resources.

If you are sick, stay home Minimize nonessential travel Wash your hands frequently Avoid socializing with large groups Maximize physical distance of 6 ft. or more in public settings

All health care providers in our community are working together too safely and efficiently address your health care needs. Thank you for your cooperation and participation in keeping yourselves, your families and your community safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Kerianne Ehrlich, RN/Administrator

Ellsworth County Health Department