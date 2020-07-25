Positive COVID-19 case associated with USD 327 summer conditioning program

Positive Case in USD327



DATE: 25 July 2020







TO: USD327







FROM: Dale Brungardt, Superintendent







We have been informed by the Ellsworth County Health Department, as well as the parents, that one of our student-athletes in the summer conditioning program has tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as “Coronavirus,” based on test results obtained on 24 July 2020. Per County and District policy, this student and family has been directed to self-quarantine until permitted to return.







We are alerting you to this development because we believe that open communication and district health is important. Ellsworth County Health Department(ECHD) is working with the student to determine possible exposures.







IF you are contacted by the ECHD within the next 24 hours that means you may have been a close contact during a conditioning session on the 17th, 20th, 22nd, and 24th of July. In the phone call, you will be asked questions to determine your contact level and risk level. ECHD will then provide your course of action.







If you DO NOT receive a phone call, you were not in one of those sessions or not a close contact. If you feel your child was exposed and did not receive a phone call, please contact ECHD at 785-531-0614.







Due to this exposure event, USD327 will be closing down the 8:00 to 9:30 junior high summer condition session until August 7th. This is the only session that needs to be quarantined at this time. In the meantime, know that USD327 will continue with our safety and health protocols. These protocols include masks, sanitizing hands, wiping down equipment and sanitizing the room between sessions.







In the interim, if you feel you are showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19, we encourage you to seek medical advice and contact the Ellsworth County Health Department for more information. They can be reached at 785-531-0614.







We are committed to providing a safe and healthy educational experience and work environment for all of our students and employees. We also endeavor to be a positive service to our community. It is in the interest of those goals that we provide this information out of an abundance of caution.







We also want to take this opportunity to remind you that one of our core values as a district is respect for and among our employees and students. We will treat information regarding the identity of employees/students with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 as confidential to the extent feasible and will comply with applicable laws regarding the handling of such information. Further, per District policy, we will not tolerate harassment of, or discrimination or retaliation against, employees.







Please contact Dale Brungardt, Superintendent at (785) 810-8039 if you have any questions or concerns.







For more information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website at: http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html







Respectfully,







Dale Brungardt







Superintendent