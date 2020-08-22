Positive COVID-19 cases at USD 112 linked to high school volleyball and high school football practices

USD 112 has announced student athletes from both the high school volleyball team and the high school football team have tested positive for COVID-19. Both notifications from Superintendent Greg Clark are below:

21 August 2020

TO: USD 112 Central Plains

FROM: Greg Clark, Superintendent

We have been informed by the Barton County Health Department, that one of our student-athletes who participated in this week’s HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRACTICE has tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as “Coronavirus,” based on test results obtained on August 21st. Per County and District policy, this student and family has been directed to self-quarantine until permitted to return.

We are alerting you to this development because we believe that open communication and district health is important. Barton/Rice/Ellsworth County Health Department are working with the student to determine possible exposures.

IF you are CONTACTED by the ECHD, RCHD or BCHD within the next 24 hours that means you have been identified as close contact during the high school football practice on Friday the 21th of August. ECHD, RCHD, and BCHD will then provide your course of action.

Due to this exposure event, USD 112 and the County Health Nurse will quarantine the high school football team. The quarantine period will end on September 5th the first viable practice date. In the meantime, know that USD 112 will continue with our safety and health protocols. These protocols include masks, face shields, sanitizing hands, wiping down equipment and other sanitizing processes.

In the interim, if you feel you are showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19, we encourage you to seek medical advice and contact the Ellsworth County Health Department, Rice County Health Department, or Barton County Health Department for more information.

Please contact Greg Clark, Superintendent at (785) 252-3695 if you have any questions or concerns.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website at: http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus...

Respectfully,

Greg Clark

Superintendent

================================================================================================================

TO: USD 112 Central Plains

FROM: Greg Clark, Superintendent

We have been informed by the Barton County Health Department, that one of our student-athletes who participated in this week’s HIGH SCHOOL VOLLYBALL PRACTICE has tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as “Coronavirus,” based on test results obtained on August 21st. Per County and District policy, this student and family has been directed to self-quarantine until permitted to return.

We are alerting you to this development because we believe that open communication and district health is important. Barton/Rice/Ellsworth County Health Department are working with the student to determine possible exposures.

IF you are CONTACTED by the ECHD, RCHD or BCHD within the next 24 hours that means you have been identified as close contact during the high school football practice on Friday the 21th of August. ECHD, RCHD, and BCHD will then provide your course of action.

Due to this exposure event, USD 112 and the County Health Nurse will quarantine the high school volleyball team. The quarantine period will end on September 5th the first viable practice date. In the meantime, know that USD 112 will continue with our safety and health protocols. These protocols include masks, face shields, sanitizing hands, wiping down equipment and other sanitizing processes.

In the interim, if you feel you are showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19, we encourage you to seek medical advice and contact the Ellsworth County Health Department, Rice County Health Department, or Barton County Health Department for more information.

Please contact Greg Clark, Superintendent at (785) 252-3695 if you have any questions or concerns.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website at: http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus...

Respectfully,

Greg Clark

Superintendent