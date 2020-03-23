Sheriff's office to deliver groceries, medicine to vulnerable residents

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ellsworth, Holyrood, Kanopolis, and Wilson Police Departments, are gearing up to help those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Sheriff Marston said, “I have been concerned about those who might not feel safe being in the public as this virus spreads, however they still need food and medicine to survive.” Sheriff Marston said that all of the law enforcement agencies in the county will be offering to do grocery or prescription deliveries for those that are in the high-risk category for this virus.

Based upon available information to date, those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 include:

People aged 65 years and older

People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility

Other high-risk conditions could include:

People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma People who have heart disease with complications People who are immunocompromised including cancer treatment People of any age with severe obesity (body mass index [(BM]I)≥40) or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease might also be at risk

People who are pregnant should be monitored since they are known to be at risk with severe viral illness, however, to date data on COVID-19 has not shown increased risk

Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications

If you fall into this category, please call my office at (785) 472-4416. We will schedule a time when one of my deputies or a police officer will go to your house, pick up your grocery/medical list along with your payment and we will get your supplies. We will then spray your supplies with disinfectant, then deliver your supplies back to your doorstep along with your receipt. Our hope is to relieve some of the worries you are feeling through this difficult time. “We are fully committed to helping our community as long as it takes”.

As Ellsworth County law enforcement personnel performs these services, we will be practicing our infectious disease protocols. With this in mind, do not be alarmed if we approach your house wearing some protective equipment. This precaution will be done to protect you.

Together we are stronger.