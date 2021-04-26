Alice Jean Killian (1948-2021)

Alice Jean Killian passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, in Wichita, Kan. at the age of 72. She was born to Harvey and Edith (Lewis) Killian on May 20, 1948 in Russell, Kan.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, April 26 at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Wilson.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Methodist Church, Wilson Senior Center, or the Red Hat Society and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com