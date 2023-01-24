Alita Joan (Fox) Popp (1932-2023)

Alita Joan (Fox) Popp, of Wilson, Kan., passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell, Kan. She was born Nov. 15, 1932, to Carl and Bertha (Chard) Fox at the family farm in Lincoln County, Kan.

Alita graduated from Lucas High School. In April of 1951 she married Donald Casper, which ended in 1986. On June 2, 1993, she married Clifford Popp. Alita worked as a cook for Wilson High School for nine years. She then worked at Wilson Telephone Company for 26 and a half years until she retired in 1997.

Alita is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband; husband; sister, Irma; brother, Earl; and step-daughter, Cathy.

Those left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Donna Krug of Russell and Carla Parker of Pratt, Kan.; step-daughters, Carolyn Nondorf (Ben) and Michelle Jackson (Richard); step-son, Allan Popp (Debbie); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at the Wilson City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 610 24th St, Wilson, KS 67490. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.