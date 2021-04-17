Carla R. Schneider (1959-2020)

Carla R. Schneider, 61, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Salina, Kan. She was born Nov. 6, 1959 in Ellsworth, Kan. to Alfred and Edith (Bruning) Soukup.

Having a passion for care, Carla graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina and became a Registered Nurse. She worked many years as a charge nurse in the ICU at Salina Regional Health Center then later as a rehabilitation nurse at Holiday Resort in Salina.

Carla is survived by her daughter, Heather Westbrook (Chad) of Lindsborg, Kan.; son, Eric Nienke (Randi) of Ellsworth; daughter, Kim Schneider of Kanopolis, Kan.; son, Jake Schneider (Kim) of Carneiro, Kan.; grandchildren, Kylie, Gus, Roselyn, Kaeden, Elliette, Holton, David, Dannie, Derek, and Jayden; brothers, Jim (Pam), Gary (Becky), and Steve (Gale); and sister, Paula Soukup.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Scott Soukup.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present from 5-8 p.m.

The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Parsons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salina Regional Health Center Auxiliary (a nursing scholarship will be established in Carla’s name), in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Ks. 67439.

