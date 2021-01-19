Carol Anita Bergin (1969-2021)

Carol Anita Bergin, age 51 passed away Jan. 15, 2021 in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born Aug. 23, 1969 to Edward and JoAnn (Langenberg) Bergin in Great Bend, Kan.

Carol lived in Kansas until 1981. Carol graduated from St. Joseph High School, Omaha, Neb. in 1987. She was a resident of Omaha, Neb. until she returned to Kansas in 2006.

Carol is survived by her son, Michael Bergin, Lincoln Neb.; brothers, Tim (Barb) Bergin, Dan Bergin, Tom (Kim) Bergin, and John (Fiona) Bergin; sisters, Karin Renard, Colleen (Mark) Schulz, Mary (David) Stringfellow, and Beth (Todd) Carlson; 25 nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kathy Bergin.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 N. Lincoln, Ellsworth, Kan. Masks required.

Carol has donated her body to the University of Kansas Medical School. An inurnment of her ashes will be later in Omaha, Neb.

Memorials are suggested to the Nikki Schmeidler Poker Run, 716 W. Hill, Hill City, Kan. 67642, an organization that benefited Carol and other cancer patients in western Kansas.

The service will be live and available on Ellsworth First Facebook page.