Carolyn Mae Donecker (1935-2020)

Carolyn Mae Donecker, 85, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, at Country Living of Lyons. She was born May 16, 1935, in rural Claflin, to Herman Walter and Emma Christine (Schlessiger) Drews. Carolyn received her nursing degree from Dominican School of Nursing. She married Donald Harry Donecker Oct. 14, 1956, in Claflin. He died March 2, 2004.

A lifetime resident of the Claflin area, also living a period of time in Great Bend, Carolyn worked as an RN for CKMC for 25 years and Joseph Gateno, OBGYN, for 13 years and later as a workers’ compensation case manager, until her retirement in 2012. Her volunteerism was demonstrated in coordinating blood drives in Claflin for the American Red Cross, teaching Lamaze classes and dedicating time to Lutheran Ladies’ Aide. Carolyn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Claflin, where she taught Sunday School and Midweek classes.

Survivors include two sons, Craig Donecker and wife Anna of Great Bend and Kevin Donecker and wife Elaine of Claflin; one daughter, Cherlyn Maier and husband Rodney of Claflin; son at heart, Hugo Fonseca and wife Gaby of Costa Rica; one sister, Claudine Dietz and husband Lester of Denver, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Donecker (Misty), Jeffery Donecker (Megan), Ashlee Bevan (Derek), Aaron Maier, Aimee Ingermanson (Wes), Andrew Maier, Julie Donecker, Matthew Donecker and Melissa Donecker; and six great-grandchildren, Philip Donecker, JoAnna Donecker, Hunter Donecker, Gage Donecker, Temperance Donecker and Taylin Bevan.

She was preceded in passing by her husband Don and one sister, Carma Feist (Don, surviving).

Visitation will be from Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church, Claflin, with Pastor Daniel Harders and Rev. Roger Schepman. Interment will follow at Claflin Cemetery, Claflin.

Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or USD 112 Community Scholarship Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, Kan., 67544.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net