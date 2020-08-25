Charles “Charlie” Munoz (1935-2020)

Charles “Charlie” Munoz, 85, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Salina. He was born Jan. 10, 1935 in Kanopolis, Kan. to Jesus B. and Maria (Mendez) Munoz.

Charlie was a lifetime resident of Kanopolis where he worked for 47 years at the Independent Salt Co and was a member of the St. Ignatius Catholic Church. He married Judith Russell in Kanopolis Nov. 23, 1963.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Judi of Kanopolis; son, Matt Munoz (Mary) of Kanopolis; daughters, Dawna Chapin (Hud) of Salina and Shelly Lundgrin (Dr. Michael) of Falun; son, John Munoz (Kristi) of Salina; grandchildren, Kaleigh (Mark), Brooke (JJ), Mollie, Lucas, Alex, Courtney (Trevor), Ethan, Alyssa, Hud, Mason, Camden, Blaque, and Baylee; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Nick Munoz (Crystal) of Kanopolis; brother-in-law, Gary Russell (Ellen) of Kanopolis; and several nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Angel, Faustino, and Albino; sisters, Virginia Gonzales, Pilar Cisneros, Antonia Munoz, Juanita Munoz, and Inez Torrez; and grandson, Blaine Smith.

Charlie was the kindest man you could ever know. He never met a stranger. His genuine smile and warm greeting always made you feel welcome. If you were a friend of one of his kids or grandkids, you were family.

Charlie built a legacy through his family with love at its foundation. His kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids were the source of his happiest times and the memories made with them were what he truly treasured the most. He would consider this his greatest accomplishment and that of which he was most proud.

Graveside service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Ignatius Catholic Church or the Kanopolis Volunteer Fire Department, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

