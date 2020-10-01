Cheryl A. Warner (1964-2020)

Cheryl A. Warner, 56, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Great Bend, Kan. She was born Jan. 6, 1964 in Ellinwood, Kan. to Kenneth and Mary (Haley) Barta.

A longtime resident of Holyrood, Cheryl worked for nearly 30 years on the financial services team at Ellsworth County Medical Center in Ellsworth, Kan. She married Weldon “Gene” Warner in Ellsworth in June of 1981.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Gene of Holyrood; mother, Mary Barta of Ellsworth; sister, Laura Barta of Holyrood; nephew, David Zajic of Holyrood; and many aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Barta; and son, Joshua Warner.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Holyrood.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com