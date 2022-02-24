Constance Berkeybile McKone (1934-2021)

Constance Berkeybile McKone was born in Ellsworth, Kan. Dec. 18, 1934 and passed away Dec. 27, 2021 at Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cape Canaveral, Fla. She was the only child of Meryl and Bernice Berkeybile and lived in Ellsworth until she attended Kansas State College (now the University of Kansas) in 1952. There she met and married John Richard McKone with whom she had four children, Cathy, Lori Sean, John, and Andrew.

She met Bob David Carney June 26, 1986 and they remained devoted partners until she left to be with the Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughters Cathy Mackish and Sean (John) Sullivan; and sons John (Brenda) McKone and Andrew (Tara)McKone; and grandchildren Robbie (Devon) Mackish, Michael (April)Sullivan,

Kathleen (Felix) Pollan, David (Bethany) Sullivan, John (Kathleen) McKone, and Travis (Christine) McKone, Jack (Ally) McKone, Samantha McKone, and Matthew McKone; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service was held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Cocoa Beach, Fla.