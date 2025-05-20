Darrel Gene Hoelscher (1958-2025)

Darrel Gene Hoelscher, 67, of Bushton, Kan., passed away May 16, 2025, at Wesley Towers, Hutchinson, Kan. He was born April 4, 1958, in Lyons, Kan., the son of Verl and Arla May (Kitchen) Hoelscher. Darrel was a lifetime Bushton resident. He graduated from Bushton High School with the class of 1976 and received an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Kansas Technical Institute, Salina, Kan., in 1978.

Darrel was owner and operator of Hoelscher Inc., Bushton, from 1978 until 2025. He was a member of Salem Church, Bushton, where he served as an usher and Sunday school superintendent. Darrel was also a member of the National Hot Rod Association, National Rifle Association and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He enjoyed flying airplanes and woodworking.

On Dec. 7, 2000, Darrel was united in marriage with Suzie Earl in Bushton. She preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2025. He is also preceded in death by his parents and stepnephew Gary Wagner. Darrel is survived by his three stepchildren, Jason Cannon (Chauneci DeSpain), West Columbia, S.C.; Marc Cannon (Megan Boroughs), Lyons, Kan.; and Stephanie Laubach (Justin), Niceville, Fla.; brother David Hoelscher (Pam), Bushton; sister Brenda Wagner (Dwayne), Great Bend, Kan.; four grandchildren, Annie, Thatcher, Emily and Hunter; three nieces, Laurie Beck (Scott), Chase, Kan.; Amy Hurley (Matt), Bushton; and Lesley Matlack (Karl), Burrton, Kan.; and stepniece Michelle Wagner, Springfield, Mo.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at Salem Church, Bushton, with Pastor Tom Reazin officiating. Burial will follow at the Salem-Friedhof Cemetery, Bushton. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 19, 2025, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to the Salem Church Scholarship Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.