David Lee Nondorf (1985-2023)

David Lee Nondorf, 37, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home in Kanopolis, Kan. He was born Oct. 27, 1985, in Aurora, Colo., to Leonard and Pamela (Miller) Nondorf. David proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a location supervisor at Central Prairie Coop in Bushton, Kan., and married Adrianna Jensen in Bushton on Feb. 9, 2019.

David is survived by his wife, Adrianna of Kanopolis; children David “Joey,” Ezra, Owyn, Archer, Hunter and Emilia; mother Pamela Funk (Bobbie); father Leonard Nondorf; grandmother Anita Miller; sister Sarah Welsh; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Dennis Miller; uncle Anthony Nondorf; paternal grandparents Alfred and Rose Marie Nondorf; and maternal great grandparents Robert and Donita Buerkle.

Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

A graveside service will take place at noon Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Wilson City Cemetery, Wilson, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the David Nondorf family c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.