Dee Richard Holecek (1930-2021)

Dee Richard Holecek, 91, of Russell, Kan. and formerly of Ellsworth, Kan., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Russell.

Richard’s surviving family include his wife of 70 years, Virginia of the home; daughters, Debbie Kaupp (Lynn) of Barboursville, W.Va and Dawn Spiker (Bill) of Suffolk, Va.; sons, Doug Holecek (Roxanne) of St. Marys, Kan. and Darin Holecek (Cindy) of Ellsworth, Kan.; daughter-in-law, Marsha Bouker of Hays, Kan.; brother, Harold Holecek of Greenboro, N.C.; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and son, Dan Holecek.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, who is in charge of these arrangements.