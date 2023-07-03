Donald Henry Cameron (1955-2023)

Donald Henry Cameron, lovingly known as “Papa,” passed away on June 24, 2023, in Columbia, Mo., leaving behind a legacy of love, cherished memories and his passion for life.

He was born on Sunday, Nov. 6, 1955, in Kingsville, Texas, and was the husband of Debra Cameron. Don and Deb shared three children together, Joel, Kaitlyn and Ashley. His only greater joy besides his own children were his grandchildren Hunter, Scarlet, Kimberly, Ewan and Emerson. He joins his father Euey, his mother Sue and siblings Pamela Cameron, Susan Siemer and Robert Cameron Key in heaven. He is survived by his brother Rick Wood of Midland, Texas.

Don had a profound appreciation for music and collecting records. His passion for music was infectious and he always made it a point to have a special song for everyone.

He treasured every opportunity to fish with his kids and grandkids. Nature brought him great solace, as did spending time with animals. All of his pets through the years held a very special place in his heart.

Family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing Don will remember him for his comforting voice, kind heart and gentle nature. He was always the coolest person in the room with a sense of humor sharper than a tack.

His legacy continues on, not just with his own children, but with the many people he was a father figure and mentor to. He had a way of making everyone feel valued and appreciated, passing no judgement, and would welcome anyone with open arms.

A funeral to celebrate the life of Donald Henry Cameron will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 W. Rollins Rd., Columbia, MO 65203. Family and friends are invited to join together to honor Don’s life, share stories and find comfort in one another’s presence.

The void his departure has left is immeasurable, but his spirit and the memories he created forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him. May he rest in peace, knowing the profound impact he had on the lives he touched and the harmony he found in the melodies of life.

“I love you in a place

Where there’s no space or time

I love you for my life

You’re a friend of mine

And when my life is over

Remember when we were together

We were alone

And I was singing this song to you”

-Leon Russell

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203, (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.