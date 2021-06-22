Donald R. Urbanek (1945.-2021)

Donald R. Urbanek, 75, passed away June 22, 2021 in Ellsworth. He was born Feb. 25, 1945 in Ellsworth to Benjamin and Margaret (Schroeder) Urbanek.

Donald married Opal Jones in Norton, Kan. Nov. 6, 1971. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Enterprise. He was a truck driver/operator for KDOT for 30 years and a member of the Ellsworth American Legion and VFW. He was also a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Ellsworth.

Donald is survived by his wife, Opal Urbanek of Ellsworth; daughter, Mary Pruitt of Dickson, Ala.; son, Frank Urbanek of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Nyissa and Jimmy Pruitt of Denver, Colo., and Kenny Pruitt of San Diego, Calif.; great-grandchild, Penny; sisters, Rosemary Rathbun of Louisville, Ky., and Theresa Richards (Lester) of Sylvan Grove; brothers, Jim Urbanek (Cheryl) of Colby, and Gary Urbanek (Linda) of Hutchinson; sister, Valerie Urbanek (Lilburn Pritchard) of Houston, Texas; and brother-in-law, George Jones of Phoenix, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, David Urbanek; and brother, Joseph Urbanek.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, with family present from 6-7 p.m. and vigil/rosary service at 7 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral mass is at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth, with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Kindred Hospice, or Tammy Walker Cancer Center, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.