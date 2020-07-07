Donley J. Bristow (1940-2020)

Donley J. Bristow, 79, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home in Wilson, Kan. He was born Dec. 1, 1940 to Novie and Anna (Hubin) Bristow in Larned, Kan. Donley graduated from Jetmore High School in 1958 and from Fort Hays State College with his bachelor’s degree in 1971. He was united in marriage to Linda Demoret April 1, 1961 in Jetmore, Kan.

Donley was a teacher and a coach for many years. He taught in Utica, Kan. for three years before coming to Wilson where he taught until his retirement in 2001.

Donley loved all sports whether it was watching, playing, or coaching. He played semi-pro baseball for the Dodge City A’s where he was a pitcher. His greatest joy was coaching. He enjoyed it so much that he coached up until his passing.

Donley coached basketball, volleyball, track, and girls’ softball. He also enjoyed carpentry and woodworking, collecting stamps, and car races. Donley and Linda traveled to many different tracks around the country to watch NASCAR.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Linda of the home; sons, Duane Bristow of Wilson and Dalen (Lisa) Bristow of Cicero, N.Y.; daughters, Lana (Shawn) Ward of Bel Aire, Kan. and Janette (Tommy) Jones of Wilson; brother, Dennis (Carol) Bristow of Dodge City, Kan.; sister, Doreen (Alan Scheuerman) Timken of Ellis, Kan.; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Novie and Anna Bristow.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Wilson, with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday at the United Methodist Church, Wilson, from 9 a.m. until service time.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at the church. Burial will follow in Wilson City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Wilson United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490. Condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com