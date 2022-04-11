Dorothy Anne Thomas (1928-2022)

Dorothy Anne Thomas, 94, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Presbyterian Manor in Salina, Kan.

She was born Feb. 9, 1928 in Ellsworth, Kan. to August and Louise (Barkow) Bettenbrock.

Dorothy was a graduate of Ellsworth High School and later earned a B.S. from Kansas State University. She spent 15 years as a dietician at Bethany Hospital in Kansas City, Kan.

She married Robert C. Thomas in Brookville, Kan. on June 20, 1971. After their marriage, the couple travelled extensively then settled back in Ellsworth, following Robert’s retirement. The

Ellsworth community was very dear to Dorothy’s heart, especially community education and health.

She was a former member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Ellsworth County Family and Community Education group (FCE), Ellsworth First United Methodist Church and the church’s United Methodist Women’s group (UMW), and a lifetime member of the Ellsworth Hospital Auxiliary.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert in 1994; brothers, Robert Bruce, Donald Fredrick, and Jack; and nephew Mike Bettenbrock.

A memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Ellsworth First United Methodist Church with a light reception following in the church basement. Inurnment will take place at 4 p.m. Monday at Buckeye Cemetery, rural Ellsworth County.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth Senior Center or Ellsworth First United Methodist Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.