Douglas Eugene ‘Doug’ Riggs (1954-2021)

Douglas Eugene ’Doug’ Riggs, 67, of Bushton, Kan., passed away Dec. 19, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 5, 1954, in Lyons, Kan., the son of Lawrence and Helen Osgood Riggs.

Doug was a lifetime Bushton resident. He graduated from Bushton High School with the class of 1972, and later graduated from Beloit Vocational-Technical School with a degree in Heavy Equipment. Doug was a heavy equipment operator for Rice County Kansas for 10 years.

He was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton, and a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association. Doug enjoyed riding his motorcycle and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

On May 30, 1987, Doug was united in marriage with Karen Bieberle in Bushton. She survives of the home.

He is also survived by his daughter, Amanda Plattner and husband Jeff and their children, Claire, Adam, and Julianna all of Holyrood, Kan.; daughter, Jennifer Riggs of the home; brother, Charles Riggs and wife Connie of Norwich, Conn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis Riggs.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Holy Name Catholic Church with family present. A parish rosary will be said at 7 p.m. at the church.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton, with Father Michael Brungardt officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Amanda Plattner (for the grandchildren’s education fund) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.