Duane Edward “Butch” Janne (1945-2022)

Duane Edward “Butch” Janne of Wilson, Kan., passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, at the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wilson at the age of 77. He was born on Feb. 13, 1945, to Edward and Ella “Toots” (Phillips) Janne in Wilson.

Butch grew up in Wilson and graduated from Wilson High School in 1963. After high school he played Minor League AA Baseball as a pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles in Stockton, Calif., for five years.

He then returned to Wilson and owned The Snack Shack until 1971. He then built a gas station called D.J.’s Short Stop. After selling the gas station in the early 90s, he started working in the car business and worked for Cunningham Motors until he opened Blue Stem Auto in Wilson. He also started a guide hunting service at this time that is still in business today. He loved to hunt coyotes, turkeys and deer. Butch’s passion for baseball led him to coach many baseball and softball teams and many people in the area learned the game from him. He was a member of the Lutheran Church in Wilson.

Butch is survived by his children, Mark Janne (Shawndra) of New Braunfels, Texas, and Lisa Dinkel (Brandon) of Russell, Kan.; brother, Marvin Janne (Joann) of Mesa, Ariz.; sisters, Marilyn Burkhead of Mesa, Ariz. and Carol Kyner (Dave) of Lawrence, Kan.; and five grandchildren: Isabela Dinkel, Easton Dinkel, Ridge Janne, Paisley Janne and Jett Janne.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ella.

Butch was passionate, driven and strong. His ambition and talent allowed him to put his heart into everything he did. Although he will be greatly missed, his love and memories will be with us forever.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the funeral home in Wilson. Visitation was from 1-8 p.m. on Monday with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to The Family of Butch and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 610 24th St., P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.