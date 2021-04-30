Edith A. (Sula) Murphy (1925-2021)

Edith A. (Sula) Murphy passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colo. at the age of 95.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Wilson.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriners for Children Medical Center and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.