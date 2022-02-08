Eric Lee Warkentine (1977-2022)

Eric Lee Warkentine, 44, of Wilson, Kan. passed away Feb. 6, 2022 in Salina, Kan.

He was born June 3, 1977 in Wellington, Kan. to Robert and Janet (Landes) Warkentine.

Survivors include his significant other, Lori Urbanek, Salina, Kan.; daughter, Jadeyn Warkentine, Sarasota, Fla.; son, Bryant Warkentine, Orlanda, Fla.; mother, Janet Warkentine-Marker (Larry), of Wilson, Kan.; father, Robert Warkentine (Ann), of Lawrence, Kan.; and brother, Jason Warkentine (Pam), of Peyton, Colo.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, and cousin, Sarah.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Feb. 14 in Salina, Kan. with Andy Houltberg officiating.

Donations may be made to Jadeyn Warkentine College Scholorship Fund, in care of Wilson State Bank, PO Box 129, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Carlson- Geisendorf Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.