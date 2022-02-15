George Edward Bezemek (1927-2022)

George Edward Bezemek, 94, of Ellsworth, died Feb. 13, 2022.

He was born July 23, 1927, on his grandfather’s family farm homestead in Ellsworth County, Kan. to Joseph and Agnes (Benes) Bezemek. He graduated eighth grade from Oxide Country School number 40, and Lorraine High School in 1945.

George was a World War II U.S. Army veteran serving in the Sixth Tank Battalion, Second Armored Division, in the American Theatre when the war ended. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to the family farm. He was a life member of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174.

George retired after 40 years as a mechanic in Ellsworth County. He was a 65-year member of the Ellsworth Masonic Lodge, York Rite, Scottish Rite, and Red Cross of Constantine. He enjoyed mechanics, metalworking, hunting, and building and owning racing cars.

George was preceded in death by his parents; brother James Bezemek; and two sisters, Anna J. Bezemek and Blanche Hammond.

Survivors include his brother, Ludwig Bezemek (Martha) of El Paso, Texas; three sisters, Mary Clark of Salina, Ella Erskine of Raleigh, N.C., and Rosalind Jarrett of Eagan, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Following a private burial, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 or Ellsworth Masonic Lodge 146, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

