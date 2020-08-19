Gladys Marcum (1937-2020)

Gladys Marcum, 83, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Wilson Care and Rehabilitation in Wilson, Kan. She was born Jan. 26, 1937 in Hoisington, Kan. to Harold and Alice (Crawford) Stevenson.

She was united in marriage to Frank Marcum July 25, 1957 in Alva, Okla. They were blessed with three children, Terry, Susan, and Patricia.

Gladys worked as a store clerk at Mr. K’s Food Town in Plainville until her retirement. She was a member of the Women’s American Legion, VFW Auxiliary, the Drama Club, and the Plainville-Stockton Quilt Guild.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Terry Marcum and wife Phyllis of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter, Susan Thornton and husband Bill of Lorraine, Kan.; brothers, Ed, Pat, Larry, and Jim Stevenson; sisters, Lorna Preciado and Judy Schuh; grandchildren, Brad and Dustin Higdon, who were raised by Frank and Gladys, Shaun and Brett Thornton, Sandra Jean; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alice; husband, Frank Marcum; daughter, Patricia Swanson; brothers, Richard, Harold, and Mike Stevenson; and sister, Barbara Harless.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Plainville-Stockton Quilt Guild and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 320 SW 2nd St., Plainville, Kan. 67663.

