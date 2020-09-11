Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Florence “Polly” White (1925-2020)
Jack William Sanders (1931-2020)

Jack William Sanders, 89, formerly of Kanopolis and Salina, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.  
Jack is survived by three children, Rocky Sanders (Ginger) of Chapman, Kan.; Sherri Palermo (Dave) of Lenexa, Kan. and Debbie Bishop (Kelly) of Overland Park, Kan.; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Elain Anspaugh (Jack) of Smithville, Mo..
Graveside service only will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Wilson Cemetery, Wilson, Kan. in accordance of guidelines of social distancing and masks.

 

