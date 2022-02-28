Jerry ‘Allen’ Crow (1952-2022)

Jerry ‘Allen’ Crow, 69, of McPherson, Kan., passed away Feb. 25, 2022 at McPherson Hospital.

He was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Wheeler, Texas, the son of Donald Gene and Geraldine Risner Crow.

Allen has resided in McPherson for the past six years, formerly of Holyrood, Kan. He graduated from Higgins High School, Higgins, Texas, with the class of 1970, and received his bachelor’s degree in biology at West Texas State University in 1975. Allen graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in addiction counseling, and a master’s degree in addiction counseling in 2020 from Washburn University.

He worked for Oneok in Bushton, Kan., as a lab technician for 20 years, and was a substance abuse counselor for the past 10 years at Mirror in Hutchinson, retiring in December of 2021.

Allen was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood and served on the Holyrood Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting vinyl albums, was an avid reader, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

On June 1, 1974, Allen was united in marriage with Karen J. Meller in Higgins, Texas. She survives of the home.

He is also survived by his son, Justin Crow and wife Kimberley of Melbourne, Australia, and their children, Lachlan and Benjamin; daughter, Allison Herrman and husband Eric of Manhattan, Kan., and their children, Silas, Lydia and Faith; brother, Calvin Crow and wife Bobby of Bushton, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons, with Pastor Debby Rains officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.