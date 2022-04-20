Kathryn M. Grimm (1974-2022)

Kathryn M. Grimm, 47, of Winfield, Kan., passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Visitation is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Winfield. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School. Donations may be left in the care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home.

Kathy was born July 30, 1974 to Lloyd and Linda (Kirch) Kootz in Great Bend, Kan. She graduated from Quivira Heights High School. Later she graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in Architecture and Landscaping.

On June 6, 1998, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kurt Grimm, in Holyrood, Kan. The couple moved to Winfield in 2005.

Kathy spent 10 years working as an engineering specialist at Rubbermaid. Prior to working at Rubbermaid, she was a secretary for St. John’s Alumni.

Kathy enjoyed being creative. She liked drawing, working with watercolor, as well as landscaping and gardening.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the St. John’s Alumni, and Butler County Planning and Zoning Board.

Kathy is survived by her husband Kurt, daughter Rebecca and son David, all of Winfield; her parents of Lindsborg, Kan.; as well as siblings: Sarah and Jason Eades of Great Bend, Kan.; Russell and Kelli of Lorraine, Kan.; Virginia and Andrew Soukup of Wilson, Kan.; Rev. Dennis and Jamie Kootz of Salina, Kan.; Leann and Brandon Steinert of Great Bend, Kan.; and Karen and Shae Pelkowski of Fairway, Kan. She has 11 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother Benjamin Otto and infant brother, John Charles.