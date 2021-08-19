Larry Erwin Burmeister (1943-2021)

Larry Erwin Burmeister, 77, passed away Tuesday, Aug, 17, 2021, at Andbe Home in Norton, Kan. He was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Ellsworth, Kan. to Erwin and Elvera (Steinhaus) Burmeister.

Larry was a longtime resident of the Wichita, Kan. area before moving to Hill City a few years ago. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and eating ice cream and most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Burmeister of Hill City; son, David Burmeister of Hill City; daughter, Kathy and Arthur Ebner of Densmore, Kan.; son, Benjamin Burmeister of Las Vegas, N.V.; grandson, Lonnie and Desiree Woods of Logan, Kan. and their children, Brayton and Madalynn; granddaughter, Christina and Dustin Stamm of Hill City and their daughter, Nevaeh; grandson, Alvin and Kristi Ebner of Dodge City and their son Brently; grandson, Kristopher and Megan Ebner of Rapid City, S.D. and their son, CJ; and brother, Leonard Burmeister of Ellsworth.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Thomas James Barnes; granddaughter, Mari Alice Burmeister; great-grandson, Connor David Stamm; and daughter-in-law, Virginia Burmeister.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Hall Chapel in Lincoln.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Hall Chapel with burial following in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lincoln.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hall Chapel, PO Box 37, Lincoln, KS 67455.

Condolences can be left at www.hallchapel.com.