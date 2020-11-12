LeRoy D. Hogan (1923-2020)

LeRoy D. Hogan, 97, died Nov. 10, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living, Great Bend, Kan. He was born Jan. 7, 1923, in Rural Barton County Kansas, the son of Patrick A. and Wilhelmina D. (Eggers) Hogan. LeRoy graduated from Holyrood High School in 1941, where he excelled in football, basketball, and track.

LeRoy was a farmer and stockman.He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, was a board member of the Holyrood CO-OP for over 40 years, and had worked for the USDA for 35 years verifying acreage for the farmers of Barton County. He was a member of the High Plains Drifters Saddle Club and the Great Bend Square Dancing Club. LeRoy also served on the board of the Holyrood Scholarship fund from the late 1970s thru the mid 1980s.

On Jan. 24, 1945, he married Allene Marie Heiken at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holyrood. They shared 74 years together. She preceded him in death on Aug. 27, 2019.

Survivors include; three sons, D.A. Hogan and wife Kim of Tarkio, Mo., David Hogan and wife Barb of Jamestown, N.D., and Dan Hogan and wife Toni of Bartlesville, Okla.; six grandchildren, Shelly, Tom, Patrick, Collin, Linda, and Sean; and four great- grandchildren, Ruby, Flint, Rose, Mark and one more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife Allene Hogan; three brothers, Harold, Marvin, and his twin brother, Leo Hogan; and two sisters, Myrtle Rose Hogan and Mary Zajic.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holyrood, celebrated by Father Tony Kaulandaijesu. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Burial Park, rural Great Bend, Kan. A Rosary will be said preceeding the Mass at 9:30 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to Holyrood American Legion Post 200 (New Building Fund) or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, Kan. 67544.