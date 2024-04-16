Lloyd William Kottman (1948-2024)

Lloyd William Kottman, 75, passed away Friday, April 12, 2024, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Nov. 20, 1948, in Ellsworth to John and Merne (Hunter) Kottman. Lloyd was a lifetime resident of the Ellsworth area where he was a farmer and rancher. He married Carol Lyne in Ellsworth on Dec. 30, 1972. Lloyd was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association and a member of the Kansas Quarter Horse Association, National Cutting Horse Association, Three Corners Rabbit Club, Kansas Rabbit Association and National Rabbit Association.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Carol Kottman, Ellsworth; daughter Michelle Ann Maze (Joseph), Ellsworth; son Daniel Russell Kottman (Kimberly), Carneiro; daughter Doris Rose Thrush, Holyrood, Kan.; as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Charlie Thrush and followed in death by his sister, Darlene Sheldon.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth County EMS or Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.