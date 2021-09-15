Marita (Maloney) Beckmeyer (1935-2021)

Marita (Maloney) Beckmeyer, 86, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. She was born May 18, 1935 to Edward C. and H. Eilleen (Lawless) Maloney at Newton, Kan.

Marita was active at St Mary’s School and Sacred Heart Jr & Sr. High School. She also attended Marymount College of Salina. She participated in Kansas Bankers Association Activities.

Marita married Fred W. Beckmeyer Dec. 29, 1962.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include husband, Fred Beckmeyer, of Salina; son, William Beckmeyer (Debbie) of Lincoln; and granddaughters, Mary Beckmeyer and Eilleen Beckmeyer both of Lincoln.

Memorial Mass Service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Rosary at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Chapman.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities and sent in care of Ryan Mortuary.