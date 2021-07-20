Marlene Wiles Hunter (1944-2020)

Graveside memorial services for Marlene Wiles, age 76 of Hunter, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Rose Valley Cemetery near Hunter followed by a lunch at the Grace Chapel in Hunter.

Mrs. Wiles died Dec. 30, 2020 at the Lincoln Park Manor in Lincoln.

Survivors include children, Troy of Inverness, Fla., Machelle of Hunter, Malinda Cunningham of Ellsworth, and Todd of Lincoln; sisters, Karlene Beach of Panora, Iowa and Darlene Harper of Alma, Neb.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Everyone is encouraged to wear red or your Nebraska gear.

Cremation has been chosen and there will be no visitation.

Memorials may be given to the Family Expense Fund.

Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com