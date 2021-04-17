Mary C. Rodriguez (1934-2020)

Mary C. Rodriguez, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Wichita, Kan. She was born Dec. 17, 1934 in Lyons, Kan. to Cresencio and Felisitas (Coronado) Martinez.

Mary married Joe Rodriguez in Ellsworth, Kan. in 1967. Together they were longtime residents of Ellsworth where Mary was a homemaker and member of the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by her husband, Joe of Ellsworth; daughters, Linda Cuellar (Abel) of Hutchinson, Kan. and Gina Fernandez (Francisco) of Hutchinson; sons, Marty Rodriguez of Hutchinson and Jason Rodriguez of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Maricela, Emilio, and Maria Fernandez, Paul and Anjelica Cuellar, Mardie Rodriguez, and Zoie Jordan; great-granddaughter, Gianna Fernandez; and sisters, Angelita Moreno of Albaquerque, N.M., Rachel Martinez of McPherson, Kan., and Ramona Martinez of Wichita.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Connie, Manuel, Pete, and Tony Martinez; and sisters, Adella Martinez, Juaquina Guiterez, and Andrea Martinez.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with a vigil and rosary service at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com