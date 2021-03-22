Mary Ellen Brownback (1933-2021)

Mary Ellen Brownback passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the age of 87, in Ellsworth Kan.

Ellen was born in Hume, Mo. Aug. 3, 1933 to William Jesse and Susie (Davis) Adams. After graduating from Hume High School, she met the love of her life, Gene Brownback, and they were married July 22, 1951.

Ellen and Gene were longtime residents of Osawatomie, Kan., where they raised a family and owned Brownback Hardware, which Ellen managed. She was voted Woman of the Year by the Miami County Business and Professional Women’s Club, and was a member of PEO, Delta Epsilon Sorority, and Eastern Star. Ellen loved sewing and quilting, and playing cards with friends. As an active member of her church, Ellen’s faith was a very important part of her life.

Ellen and Gene enjoyed time at the lake, fishing, and boating with family. After retirement they spent winters in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, basking in the warmer climate. Later, they moved to Ellsworth, Kan., where they delighted in making new friends, spending time at the Ellsworth Senior Center, attending church, and becoming involved in the community.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gene Brownback; her parents; and her sister, Sarah Ann Stuart.

She is survived by her two sons and their families, Steve (Patti) Brownback of Overland Park, Dave (Cheryl) Brownback of Ellsworth. Four grandchildren, Sarah (Neil) Wortman of Southlake, Texas, Jeff (Susie) Brownback of Andover, Kan., Thomas (Kate) Brownback of Washington D.C., Doug (Michelle) Brownback of Pierre, S.D.; along with eight great-grandchildren, Lucas and Nathan Wortman, J.P. and Luke Brownback, Olivia and Everly Brownback, and Owen and Miles Brownback.

A private family inurnment will take place at Osawatomie Cemetery in Osawatomie, Kan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Food Bank in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Obituary can be viewed and condolences left at parsonsfh.com.