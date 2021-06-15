Mary F. Folk (1935-2021)

Mary F. Folk, 86, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Lyons. She was born March 22, 1935 in Healdton, Okla. to Hosey D. and Eddie Lee (Underwood) Perkins.

Mary was a longtime resident of Bushton where she was a teller at the Bushton State Bank. She married Melvin Folk in Wellington, Kan. Dec. 29, 1951.

Mary is survived by her sons, Bob Folk of Great Bend and Jerry Folk (Vicki) of Bushton; grandchildren, Adam Folk, Abby Terrell (Fletcher), Andi Hicks, Jessica Folk (Chris Riedel), Sloan Folk, Ben Folk, CiJi Folk (JD Linville), Ryan Hickel (Amanda Roach), and Tarilynn Hickel; great-grandchildren, Cruz, Fletcher, Aliviyah, Zaida, and Zaxton; and sister-in-law, Elda Perkins of Geneseo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin Folk; son, Brad Folk; daughter, Marsha Folk; and siblings, Travis James Perkins, Bobby Lee Perkins, Charlie Perkins, Betty Ruth Lahar, Clifford Perkins, Patsy Ann Thompson, Linda Sue White, and Johnny Mac Perkins.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Bushton First United Methodist Church with burial following in the Lorraine Baptist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Bushton Community Development Inc. (BCDI) Building or the City of Bushton School Fund, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.