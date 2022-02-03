Michael F. Bishop (1956-2022)

Michael F. Bishop, 65, passed away Jan. 31, 2022, at his home in Ellsworth, Kan.

He was born July 23, 1956 in Kansas City, Kan. to Dean and Imogene (Linder) Bishop.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Becky Good (Chris) of Beverly, Kan.; son, Ben Bishop (Sunnie) of Lincoln, Kan.; brothers, Steve Bishop (Linda) and Mark Bishop (Nadine); sisters, Barb Phillips (Dick) and Cathy Brockway (Lonnie); and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pat Bishop; and life partner, Charlotte Collins.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.