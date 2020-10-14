Nancy L. (Bates) Thornburgh (1922-2020)

Nancy L. (Bates) Thornburgh, 98, passed away Oct. 12, 2020 at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home in Little River.

Nancy was born southeast of Kanopolis, Kan. to Lyndon D. And Florence (Cadwell) Bates June 28, 1922. She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1940 and married William D. Thornburgh Sept. 25, 1949. He died in 1992.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Margaret Hart, Kate Webster, and Rosma Seward; and brother, L.D. Bates, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Terry) Kueser of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Sarah (Colby Richard) Kueser of Ellsworth and John (Katie) Kueser of Ellsworth; great-grandchildren, Josie and Zane Kueser; and a host of friends and neighbors.

Graveside memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Ellsworth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to Sandstone Heights Nursing Home (memo: Nancy Thornburgh Memorial) or Ellsworth County Historical Society, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

