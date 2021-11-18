Norman Eugene Herrington (1928-2021)

Norman Eugene Herrington, 93, Gardner, Kan., passed away peacefully at his home, with his family at his side, Nov. 15, 2021.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Leavenworth National Cemetery with Military Honors. Lunch will be provided after the service, at The Gardner American Legion Post 19.

Known as ‘Chug’ by his family since he was a child and ‘Norm’ by his friends and family, he lived a long full life. Chug was born July 18, 1928 in Kanopolis, Kan. He was the son of Lafranier Morgan Herrington and Helen Mar Hysell. Chug graduated from Kanopolis High School in 1946.

On Feb. 13, 1948, Norm enlisted in the United States Navy. During his seven-year Naval service he achieved the highest enlisted rank of Chief Petty Officer (CPO SK1). Stationed in San Diego, Norm served on the Fletcher class destroyer, USS Twining (DD-540), for 50 months of his Naval service including serving in the South China Sea and Korea during the Korean War. Norm was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, (5 Stars), China Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. A member or veteran of the armed forces could never pass by Norm without Norm stopping to talk to them.

Norm was offered the opportunity to test as a Naval officer, but he had a different path ahead of him. Norm worked his way through college at Fort Hays State University, graduating in 1958, with an undergraduate degree in business administration.

On July 3, 1958 in Hays, Kan. Norm met the love of his life, Laurel Glee Clason of Pawnee Rock, Kan., through a mutual friend. Norman and Laurel were married in Pawnee Rock April 18, 1959.

Upon graduating college, Norm took a position as a Kansas Bank Examiner. In 1964 Norman was offered the opportunity for a Cashier position at the Metcalf State Bank, in Overland Park, Kan. Norm soon became Senior Vice-President of Metcalf State Bank. Later Norm was the founding President of Olathe State Bank in Olathe, Kan. in 1973. In his various positions Norm helped many successful small businesses in the area get their start.

Norman was a 3rd degree Mason and belonged to the Ellsworth, Kan. Masonic Lodge 146. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 174 of Ellsworth, Kan. Norm served as President of the Olathe, Kan. Rotary Club and sat on numerous boards of directors.

Norm and Laurel attended several Navy reunions, and his family enjoyed many family reunions with him as well. Norm made everyone feel welcome with his charming personality and a personalized nickname for everyone. He was always singing and joking with those around him. Norm loved fishing whenever he could.

Chug was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother Bill Herrington (Sharon); his sisters Marilyn Obermeyer (Del), Helen Tewes (Harv), and Nancy Bircher (David).

He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Vondra (Frank), Geneseo, Kan.; and sisters in-law, Elsie Bell (Rick) Sedgwick, Kan. and Joyce Smiley (Gary) Emporia, Kan.

Our loving dad is also survived by his wonderful bride of 63 years, Laurel (Gardner, Kan.); son Lynn Herrington (Bev) De Soto, Kan.; Valerie Leininger (Gary), De Soto, Kan.; Cynthia David (Mitch) Overland Park, Kan.; Robert Herrington (Sara) Glasgow, Mo.

Known both as ‘Paps’ and ‘Papo’, he leaves 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews all of whom he adored and loved to be surrounded with.

We suggest donations in lieu of flowers to Olathe Health Hospice Care or American Legion Post 174 of Ellsworth, Kan.

