Oliver Edward Wacker (1935-2021)

Oliver Edward Wacker, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Lincoln, Kan. He was born Feb. 27, 1935 in Lincoln County, Kan. to Edward and Anna (Hildebrandt) Wacker.

Oliver was a lifetime resident of Lincoln County where he was a farmer and member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ south of Vesper then later in life was a member of the Lincoln United Methodist Church. He married Janice Ruth Dolezal in Holyrood, Kan. Feb. 2, 1957.

Oliver is survived by his son, Delbert Wacker (Joyce) of Lincoln; daughters, Helen Pedigo-Sparkman of Pensacola, Fla., Joan Wacker, DVM of Topeka, Kan., and Karen Wellman of Holton, Kan.; and grandchildren, Tony, Janelle, Victoria, Lee, Abby, and Julie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; and son-in-law, Jesse Wellman.

