Paula Mae Schneider (1939-2021)

Paula Mae Schneider, 82, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, in Ellsworth. She was born March 5, 1939 in Ellsworth to Paul and Flora (Ruetz) Sparks.

Paula was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County, where she married Edward Marvin Schneider on April 28, 1956. She was a homemaker, raising four children before becoming the deputy county clerk for Ellsworth County and the Ellsworth County treasurer. She was a member of the Ellsworth First United Methodist Church and a past member of the Ellsworth County Historical Society.

Paula is survived by her daughter, Cherie Sauers (Marty) of Kanopolis; sons, Ed Schneider (Geneva), James Schneider, and Randy Schneider (Melissa), all of Kanopolis; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward Marvin Schneider.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Historical Society, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.