Pauline Rose Masopust (1926-2021)

Pauline Rose Masopust, 95, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 in Wilson, Kan. She was born March 5, 1926 in Ellsworth County, Kan. to Frank and Matilda (Yindra) Harbacek.

Pauline was a longtime resident of Ellsworth where she married Alfred J. Masopust on April 1, 1943. She was a member of the Ellsworth VFW Post 6485.

Pauline is survived by two nieces, one nephew, one grand niece, two great-grand nephews, and one great-great grand nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; five sisters; and three brothers.

Graveside funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Ellsworth Cemetery.

Cards can be sent to Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.