Quincy Vague (2000-2020)

With our family’s deepest sorrow, we announce that Quincy Vague, 19, of Friday Harbor, Wash., passed away from a long illness.

He was the second of five children of Hollye (McGriff) Vague. Quincy was born Oct. 20, 2000 in Albuquerque, N.M.

He was a strong, loving, and compassionate young man that was given a path in life not many in his age, walk. Quincy did so with such great grace and with such an uplifting spirit. He adored his family and friends.

He loved football and played every year since the fourth grade. His favorite teams were the Kansas City Chiefs, the Friday Harbor Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. Quincy enjoyed being part of the track team in Friday Harbor.

He was an avid reader and was starting to learn to play the guitar. Quincy always had time and love for his fellow peers at Friday Harbor School and for those peers at Washington State School for the Blind, where he graduated in 2020. Everyone who knew Quincy, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Quincy’s family extends their heartfelt thanks to his friends, to their beloved community and also to the medical professionals over the time Quincy endured this horrible illness, for taking care of him with such love and care.

He is survived by his mom, Hollye; his siblings, Janelle Lilian (22), Ty Christopher Irving (18), Reese McKinley (17) and Cecilye Tennyson (newborn); and his dad, Quintin, Sr.

Due to Covid-19, services for Quincy will be postponed to allow everyone who desires to attend to do so comfortably.

To share memories of Quintin, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com