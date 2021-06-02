Richard Carl Barkow (1932-2021)

Richard Carl Barkow, 88, went home to Jesus Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born in Ellsworth, Kan. on July 1, 1932, the youngest of four children to Fred and Wilhelmina (Nienke) Barkow on.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, William Barkow, Nina Hysell, and Viola Campbell; son, Brent Barkow; and granddaughter, Lindsay.

He is survived by the love of his life for 63 years, Leeona (Novotny) Barkow; daughter, Lisha Cannon and husband Dennis; and grandchildren, Samuel and Louis Cannon and Logan and Chloe Barkow.

No services are planned at this time.

Cards can be sent to Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.

The Twenty-Third Psalm

1 The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.

2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me beside still waters.

3 He restoreth my soul. He leadeth me in the paths of the righteousness for His name’s sake.

4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil: my cup runneth over.

6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.