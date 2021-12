Richard Tobias Doubrava (1955-2021)

Richard Tobias Doubrava, 66, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be at a later date at Palacky Cemetery in Ellsworth County, Kan.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elfrieda Doubrava; and sister, Kathleen Aguilera.

Survivors include his brother, Joseph (Karen) Doubrava; sister, Kay Doubrava; nephews, David (Shannon) Galarneau, and Raymond T. Doubrava; nieces, Stephanie Galarneau, and Ashley Doubrava; great-nephew, Mark Barber; great-niece, Mekaylah Galarneau; and great-great-nephews, Damarion Galarneau, and Chance Galarneau.

A memorial has been established with Immanuel Lutheran Church.

