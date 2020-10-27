Robert L. Williams obituary

Robert L. Williams

(1944-2020)

Robert L. Williams, 75, passed away Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 in Little River, Kan. He was born Nov. 8, 1944 in Little River, Kan. to Lester and Rosalie (McCutcheon) Williams.

Robert married Mary Rogers on Feb. 28, 1964 in Marquette, Kan.

Robert is survived by his wife, Mary, of the home; sons, Jeff Williams (Vicki) of Geneseo, Kan., and Chris Williams (Ann) of Wamego, Kan.; daughter Anita Hamm (Tim) of Wells, Kan.; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and granddaughter.

Visitation was from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Parsons Funeral home, Ellsworth, with burial following at the Langley Cemetery .

Memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church, Little River, Kan., c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Online condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com