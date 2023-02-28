Rodney D. “Rod” Rolfs (1940-2023)

Rodney D. “Rod” Rolfs, 82, passed away on Feb. 15, 2023, at Berkley West Healthcare Center in Santa Monica, Calif. He was born on Dec. 7, 1940, in Ellsworth, Kan., the son of Roland John Rolfs and Violet Ruby (Wuthnow) Rolfs of Lorraine, Kan.

Rod graduated from Lorraine High School in 1958 and from Bethany College in 1962 with a degree in music education. He continued his education at Northwestern, receiving a master’s degree in music history, and at the University of Chicago, receiving a master’s degree in library science. He worked for 37 years at the University of Southern California at Los Angeles first as music cataloger and then as music librarian.

Rod was a member of the of the First Baptist Church of Lorraine, Kan. He had a love for opera, theatre, art, travel and spending time with his friends. He will be remembered as a gentle, private, caring person.

Rod is survived by first cousins, Lou Kottmann (Mary) of Great Bend, Kan., Liz Miller (Bob) of Scott City, Kan., Lyn Britton (David) of Viroqua, Wisc., Marie Paddleford of North Augusta, S.C., Lynnette Wuthnow of Lyons, Kan., Bob Wuthnow (Sara) of Aldie, Va., Ronald Bohnenblust of Minneapolis, Kan., Gary Latta (Carol) of Whitehorse, Mont., Duane Latta (Sue) of Cassville, Mo., and Velda Geller of Alaska. He was preceded in death by his parents and cousins, Rosalyn Zillmann and Marilyn Shelley.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, Kan.

Funeral service is at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Lorraine, Kan., with pastor Zach Ullom officiating. Burial will follow at the First Baptist Church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Lorraine or to the Lambert Dahlsten Keyboard Scholarship fund at Bethany College of Lindsborg, KS (checks payable to Bethany College, memo: Lambert Dahlsten Keyboard Scholarship), all c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be made at parsonsfh.com.