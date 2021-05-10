Ronald Frank Pertl (1933-2021)

Ronald Frank Pertl passed away at his home on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born Jan. 25, 1933 to Frank and Julia (Lilak) Pertl in Russell County, Kansas.

The family will be hosting a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, at the Lucas United Methodist Church in Lucas, Kan.

Memorials are suggested to the Lucas United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

